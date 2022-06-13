Investors Title to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $154.75 on Monday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.36. The company has a market cap of $293.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investors Title by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.