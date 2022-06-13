iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

