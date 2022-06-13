iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $290.72

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $290.72 and last traded at $291.38, with a volume of 326088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.90.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.