iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $151.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

