Kava.io 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00071634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00188789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

