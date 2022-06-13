Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00062399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00031960 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00165679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

