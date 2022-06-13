Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $190,468.00 and $7,499.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00536888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

