Komodo Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Komodo has a market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $688,967.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00289468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00062073 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,213,521 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

