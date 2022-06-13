Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 118.6% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.77. 33,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,338. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
