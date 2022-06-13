Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $21.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,814,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,156.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,391.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,639.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

