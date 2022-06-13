Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 962 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $82.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.