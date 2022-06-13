Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.05

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.05 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.05 ($0.56), with a volume of 176402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.20 ($0.62).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MADE. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Made.com Group from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.35) to GBX 79 ($0.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50. The company has a market cap of £180.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

