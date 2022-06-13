Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Mannatech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Mannatech alerts:

MTEX opened at $23.36 on Monday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MTEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.