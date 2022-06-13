MASQ Price Tops $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $81,712.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00387640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

