MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 465597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

LABS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$17.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.