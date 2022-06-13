Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 91.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $92.74 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.