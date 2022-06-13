Menlo Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.69. 419,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.