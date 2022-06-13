Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $23.57 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

