Metronome 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $197.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00385508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00503142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,173,470 coins and its circulating supply is 14,028,896 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.