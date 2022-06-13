MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
MMT stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
