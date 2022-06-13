MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MMT stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.