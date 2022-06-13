MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $101.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

