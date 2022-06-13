MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

