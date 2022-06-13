MintMe.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,095.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $49,095.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,038.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.70 or 0.05333286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00189868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00602726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00569577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003726 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.