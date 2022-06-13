Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.
About Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.