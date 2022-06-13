Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $209.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.