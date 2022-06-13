National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NHI opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

