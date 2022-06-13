National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NHI opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
