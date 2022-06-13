Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NML stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.34.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
