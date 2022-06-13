Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.