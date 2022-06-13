New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 34,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.46. New York City REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -14.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,091 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,199.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,400 shares of company stock worth $1,944,451. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

