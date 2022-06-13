NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.