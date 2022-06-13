Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $207.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

