Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE JCE opened at $14.13 on Monday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
