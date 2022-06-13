Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE JCE opened at $14.13 on Monday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

