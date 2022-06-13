Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
