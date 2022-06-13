Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

