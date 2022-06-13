Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:NAN opened at $11.67 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.