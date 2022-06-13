Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSEARCA:JPI opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

