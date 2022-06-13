Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

