Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 117,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,748. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.