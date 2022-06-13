Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JRS opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
