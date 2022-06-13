Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JRS opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.