Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE SPXX opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.34.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.