Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SPXX opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 83,766 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

