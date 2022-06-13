Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

