NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,180 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.22. 529,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,632,082. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $395.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

