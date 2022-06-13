Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.
Shares of OCSL opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 614,908 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
