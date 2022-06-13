Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 614,908 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.