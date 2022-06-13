OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $388,822.87 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $388,822.87 and $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,789.73 or 1.00319001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028959 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001055 BTC.

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,209,110 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

