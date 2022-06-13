Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.