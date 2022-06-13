Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in May

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

