Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TSE:OVV opened at C$75.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$28.10 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.