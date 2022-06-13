Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 53 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $381.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

