Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $142.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.30 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

