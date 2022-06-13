Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $337.34 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.06 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

