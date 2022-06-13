Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 676 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

